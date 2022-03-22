Pegasus ‘purchase’: BJP asks YSRCP, TDP to write to Centre for CBI probe

‘The issue pertaining to spyware is linked to national security’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to write to the Centre, seeking a probe into the allegations of the purchase and use of the Pegasus software to tap phones of political leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy took strong exception to the State government not referring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as it was linked to the national security.

“The TDP claims that neither did it purchase any spyware nor use it. So, why is TDP president N. Chandrababu shying away from writing to the Centre seeking a probe by the premier investigation agency?” Mr. Vishnuvardhan asked, while addressing the media in Kadiri on Tuesday.

The BJP leader alleged that that the CPI, having ‘lost its existence in the State’ was trying to be a ‘B-team of another political party.’ “I accept the challenge by CPI leader K. Ramakrishna. Let him decide the date and place for a debate on the development of Rayalaseema. Development is possible only when the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine comes to power in the State,” he said.