Pedestrian killed after biker crashes into him

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 November 2020 01:44 IST

A pedestrian was killed while a youth riding a two-wheeler sustained severe injuries in a road accident on NH-16 near Visakha Dairy in the city, on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary information, Raj Kumar (22) was heading to Gajuwaka from Sheela Nagar on his two-wheeler. The youth allegedly hit a man named B. Guru Murthy of Nathayyapalem, while he was crossing the road on NH-16. The pedestrian received severe head injuries and died on the spot. Raj Kumar also received severe injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The condition of the youth is also said to be critical. Gajuwaka police have registered a case. More details are yet to be ascertained.

Advertising

Advertising