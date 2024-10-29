Peddler held for selling ganja to two minors who died under influence

Annamayya district police, on Tuesday, October 29, arrested a peddler from Pileru who had allegedly sold ganja to two minor boys studying intermediate, who, while consuming the contraband near the railway tracks, got hit by a running train near Pileru and died on the spot, last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint filed by the victims’ families and the information they provided to Superintendent of Police V. Vidya Sagar Naidu, the police nabbed the peddler, Shaik Mahboob Basha of Pileru. The police also seized 20kg of ganja from his possession and learned that Mr. Basha sold the drug to nearly 20 persons in Pileru Town.

Mr. Basha was charged with 105 BNS Act, 2023, (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and also Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that Mr. Basha, during the interrogation, revealed the names of his suppliers and customers, who would all be arrested soon.

Mr. Naidu said 44 cases related to ganja peddling were registered in the district in the past five years, 810 kg of ganja was seized, and 172 peddlers were arrested. From June to October this year, nine cases were registered, 51 peddlers were identified in these cases, and 43 were arrested.

He said serious action would be taken against those who sold ganja. “The peddlers will be held accountable for the deaths of people who die under the influence of ganja from now onwards,” the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.