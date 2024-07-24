Peddireddi’s MLA post at risk, claims BCYP president after filing petition at A.P. High Court

Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) president, Bode Ramachandra Yadav, claimed that the MLA position of former minister and key YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, is precarious.

In a press note on Wednesday, Mr. Yadav said that a petition filed by him in the Andhra Pradesh High Court contained “strong evidence of undisclosed assets in Mr. Peddireddi’s election affidavit.” The High Court heard the case on Wednesday, with legal representation from both parties and the Punganur constituency Election Officer present.

Mr. Yadav contended that the Court has ordered that Challa Ramachandra Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate from Punganur, who Mr. Peddireddi defeated, be included as a participant in the investigation, issued notices and impleaded in the case, if Mr. Peddireddi becomes ineligible.

According to the petition, Mr. Peddireddi concealed numerous assets in his election affidavit. The petition includes evidence such as property assessments and details of 142 land records registered under Mr. Peddireddi and his wife’s name, which were not disclosed in his affidavit.

Mr. Yadav stressed that the High Court has “seriously considered the multiple petitions related to Mr. Peddireddi’s election in Punganur and has served notices to the respondents and ordered their impleadment”.

The BCYP president further said that the details of the 142 undisclosed properties were linked to the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate. In this context, he alleged the involvement of the former minister in the recent fire incident at the Sub Collector’s office in Madanapalle.

Mr. Yadav expressed determination that injustice will not prevail and emphasised the importance of preventing Mr. Peddireddi from holding public office.