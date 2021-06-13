Peddireddi to discuss sanitation scheme with sarpanches today

Programme aims at creating visually-clean and healthy environs

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will participate in Swaccha Sankharavam, an interaction with sarpanches in the State through a video-conference on Monday for the successful implementation of Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam (JSS).

JSS is a 100-day sanitation advocacy campaign to be launched on July 8, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and implemented in 13,371 villages across the State for clean and healthy environs.

As the first persons of the gram panchayats, the 13,095 new sarpanches have the responsibility to implement the government vision and transform their villages into clean habitations with strategic and material support from the government, according to a statement.

Ensuring people’s participation, JSS envisages scaling up of the Manam Mana Parishubhratha (sanitation with people’s participation) initiated from June 1 last year as phase-1 in 1,320 villages and phase-II from October 2 in 4,737 villages.

The plan is to adopt a three-pronged approach to create litter-free and garbage-free visually-clean villages and to promote good sanitary practices and sustainable sanitation facilities in the rural parts of the State.

The focus of the programme would be on door-to-door collection to treatment of solid waste management, from generation to treatment of liquid waste management, finding revenue model from the end products of waste treatment, enhancing institutional cleanliness, encouraging people’s contribution towards village sanitation activities and community engagement and participation in elimination of garbage-vulnerable points and water logging areas.