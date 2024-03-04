Peddireddi performs ‘bhumi puja’ for seperate estate built for carpenters in Chittoor

March 04, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Monday performed the ‘bhumi puja’ to launch the Jagananna Carpenters’ Estate on a two-acre land at Thenebanda locality under the Chittoor Municipal Corporation limits.

Addressing members of the union and their family members, the Minister said that the formation of a separate estate for the carpenters in Chittoor was a first in India, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was committed to creating such estates in all the district headquarters of Andhra Pradesh, to benefit thousands of artisan families.

Mr. Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T.G. Suresh approached the State government for sanctioning the two acres of land for the carpenters’ estate in May 2023. “Within nine months, the dream of carpenters for an estate became a reality, and the government will provide the required logistic support to the estate,” he said.

T.G. Suresh said the carpenters’ estate will house as many as 150 workers, allowing them to arrange sheds and machinery units. “As Chittoor is close to the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border, artisan families would benefit from inter-state trade. Works worth ₹1.5 crore have already commenced on the estate,” he added.

District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan said that the presence of a separate estate for carpenters in Chittoor would facilitate the growth of the house construction industry. He said that the district administration would take all possible steps to address the carpenters’ qualms.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, APSRTC former Vice-Chairman M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, corporators P. Murali, Hussain Ali Sha, Dhadi Munna, and others took part in the event.