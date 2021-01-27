Peddireddi objects to SEC remarks on unanimous polls

VIJAYAWADA

27 January 2021 23:29 IST

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has taken exception to the remarks allegedly made by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on unanimous elections for the local bodies.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the SEC was picking holes in the government’s appeal for “peace, brotherhood, and friendliness” among people in the villages. The statement was not political as was perceived by the SEC, he added.

The government announced financial incentives to encourage unanimous elections and, thereby, enable gram panchayats to concentrate on development work.

“These incentives have been in practice for decades. The commission should have found fault with the TDP government too that had followed a similar procedure. The SEC, however, was silent then,” he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar should explain what was the basis for his comments that unanimous elections should be subjected to some limitations. “Does it have any legal standing?” he asked.