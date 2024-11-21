Peddireddi files nomination for PAC chairman post

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Punganur MLA and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has filed his nomination for the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman post.

In an unexpected move, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy arrived at the Assembly to file his nomination for the PAC chairman post on Thursday. In support of him, Tambalapalli MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy, Darsi MLA Buchi Palli Shivaprasad Reddy, and Erragondapalem MLA Tatipatri Chandrashekhar, among others, arrived on the Assembly premises.

It was announced by Minister Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday that elections for the Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Estimates Committee, and Undertaking Committees would be held.

The election for the PAC Chairman, which carries Cabinet rank, has drawn significant interest. Traditionally, the PAC Chairman post is allocated to a member of the opposition party. However, the YSR Congress Party does not have opposition status. To be elected for the PAC requires a minimum of 18 votes, but the YSRCP has only 11 seats. Also, the YSRCP does not have the status of the opposition. But, its 11 winning MLAs took their oaths of office and have not attended the Assembly so far.

