Peddireddi challenges Naidu to prove graft allegations

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy challenged the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to prove allegations that he received kickbacks for clearing the MNREGS Bills. “I will resign from my post if the Opposition leader proved his allegations,” he said during question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Minister said Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu was levelling baseless allegations against him despite knowing him very well. All the Bills that were correct in all aspects were being cleared. The Centre did not release NREGS funds despite repeated requests. The TDP wrote letters to the Centre alleging that the government was diverting the funds. It seems that the TDP doesn’t want the Centre to release funds to the State, he said.

The TDP MLAs staged a protest near Speaker podium demanding payment of MNREGS Bills. Later, they staged a walkout.