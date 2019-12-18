Peddireddi challenges Naidu to prove graft allegations

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy challenged the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to prove allegations that he received kickbacks for clearing the MNREGS Bills. “I will resign from my post if the Opposition leader proved his allegations,” he said during question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday.
The Minister said Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu was levelling baseless allegations against him despite knowing him very well. All the Bills that were correct in all aspects were being cleared. The Centre did not release NREGS funds despite repeated requests. The TDP wrote letters to the Centre alleging that the government was diverting the funds. It seems that the TDP doesn’t want the Centre to release funds to the State, he said.
The TDP MLAs staged a protest near Speaker podium demanding payment of MNREGS Bills. Later, they staged a walkout.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.