Peddireddi accuses Kiran Kumar Reddy of ‘sending’ Jagan to jail

April 19, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Friday alleged that it was the former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who ‘sent’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail for sixteen months by imposing false cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who filed his re-nomination for the Punganur Assembly constituency as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, was addressing a meeting of the ‘Arya Vysya’ community in Punganur.

Mr. Peddireddi alleged that Kiran Kumar Reddy had betrayed the Congress which made him the Chief Minister. “Kiran became the Chief Minister by promising Chidambaram (former finance minister) that he would send Jagan to jail and cooperate in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Having done the damage and after going into political hibernation for ten years, Kiran had no right to seek votes,” the minister said.

Earlier, a large number of YSRCP cadre and Mr. Peddireddi’s followers from Chittoor and neighbouring Annamayya district thronged Punganur to participate in the minister’s nomination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.