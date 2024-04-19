GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Peddireddi accuses Kiran Kumar Reddy of ‘sending’ Jagan to jail

April 19, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Friday alleged that it was the former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who ‘sent’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail for sixteen months by imposing false cases.

The minister, who filed his re-nomination for the Punganur Assembly constituency as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, was addressing a meeting of the ‘Arya Vysya’ community in Punganur.

Mr. Peddireddi alleged that Kiran Kumar Reddy had betrayed the Congress which made him the Chief Minister. “Kiran became the Chief Minister by promising Chidambaram (former finance minister) that he would send Jagan to jail and cooperate in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Having done the damage and after going into political hibernation for ten years, Kiran had no right to seek votes,” the minister said.

Earlier, a large number of YSRCP cadre and Mr. Peddireddi’s followers from Chittoor and neighbouring Annamayya district thronged Punganur to participate in the minister’s nomination.

