Pedda Kaduburu bags best police station award

Kurnool SP receives ‘Certificate of Excellence’ award

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang presented a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ Award to Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Fakeerappa, at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) selected Pedda Kaduburu police station, in Adoni police sub-division, as the Best Police Station in Andhra Pradesh for 2020, and presented an award carrying ₹25,000 cash, said Mr. Sawang, and praised the SP for the award.

The selections were made during the DGPs conference held recently, the DGP said.

The Centre presented the award after observing parameters like performance, infrastructure and citizen feedback, crime prevention and proactive measures, disposal of cases, detection work, community policing, maintenance of law and order, infrastructure, discipline and approachability of the personnel, and online and manual storage of records, Mr. Sawang said.