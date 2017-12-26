Pedana residents see red over effluents

The water in the drains of the Pedana Municipality changes its colour every day, sending the residents, especially farmers, into a tizzy.

What is particularly alarming is the colour of effluents, in shades of red and green, released by some Kalamkari units using fugitive pigments.

The pigments are used in place of vegetable colours in blatant violation of norms, but the municipal authorities are unable to take action in the absence of instructions from higher officials.

Many residents told The Hindu that an unbearable stench was emanating from the drains that fill up with the effluents released by varoius Kalamkari production units.

Some of them are mixing kerosene with the fugitive pigments.

Recently, Pedana Municipal Commissioner T. Nageswara Rao and the local police tried to put a check on the practice of washing fabric with pigment colours in agriculture canals and releasing the pigment effluents into the drains, but their efforts have not made any impact. Also, district officials have no idea about the number of Kalamkari units indulging in the harmful practice, raising questions on public health.

The then district Collector Babu. A had initiated stringent action, but there has been no follow-up action.

Irked over the inaction, farmers in and around Pedana town have been taking to the streets.