Pedalandariki Illu: First model house inaugurated

Narasaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu inaugurated the first house constructed under the Pedarandariki Illu scheme at Komarapudi village in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.
The MP, along with Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu, performed the housewarming of the residence owned by Narala Ratnakumari, who built the house with financial assistance of ₹1.80 lakh given by the State government.
The layout, extending to 3.22 acres, has 117 plots. All beneficiaries were given the plots on December 25 last year, and Ratna Kumari has become the first person to build her house on 340 square yards.
“I used to stay in a rented house by paying ₹200 per month. Now, I have my own house,” Ms. Ratna Kumari said.
Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said that the beneficiaries would now be able to have a house of their own, and thanked Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the project.
“The State government was able to procure land and make layouts in a record 18 months. Further, the State government would develop the layouts with all amenities and facilities like a modern gated community. The YSR Colonies will be developed as model colonies,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath