Pedalandariki Illu: First model house inaugurated

Narasaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu inaugurated the first house constructed under the Pedarandariki Illu scheme at Komarapudi village in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.

The MP, along with Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu, performed the housewarming of the residence owned by Narala Ratnakumari, who built the house with financial assistance of ₹1.80 lakh given by the State government.

The layout, extending to 3.22 acres, has 117 plots. All beneficiaries were given the plots on December 25 last year, and Ratna Kumari has become the first person to build her house on 340 square yards.

“I used to stay in a rented house by paying ₹200 per month. Now, I have my own house,” Ms. Ratna Kumari said.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said that the beneficiaries would now be able to have a house of their own, and thanked Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the project.

“The State government was able to procure land and make layouts in a record 18 months. Further, the State government would develop the layouts with all amenities and facilities like a modern gated community. The YSR Colonies will be developed as model colonies,” he said.