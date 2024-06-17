Peacock dies after being hit by a vehicle in Anantapur

A peacock was killed in Anantapur after being hit by a vehicle near the local National Park, a recreation zone, on Monday morning.

As reported by III-Town police, the peacock was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the national highway near the National Park, eventually resulting in its death. Upon being informed by residents, the police arrived at the scene and handed over the carcass of the peacock to the Forest Beat Officer Marappa.

It was later cremated in the National Park. The officials said that steps would be initiated to prevent such hit-and-run cases under the parking zone by erecting sign boards and implementing the speed limit for vehicular traffic.

