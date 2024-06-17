ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock dies after being hit by a vehicle in Anantapur

Published - June 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel showing the carcass of a peacock killed after being hit by a vehicle in Anantapur on Monday.

A peacock was killed in Anantapur after being hit by a vehicle near the local National Park, a recreation zone, on Monday morning.

As reported by III-Town police, the peacock was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the national highway near the National Park, eventually resulting in its death. Upon being informed by residents, the police arrived at the scene and handed over the carcass of the peacock to the Forest Beat Officer Marappa.

It was later cremated in the National Park. The officials said that steps would be initiated to prevent such hit-and-run cases under the parking zone by erecting sign boards and implementing the speed limit for vehicular traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US