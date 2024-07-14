Peace, security and well-being of people shall be given utmost priority, says DGP

After assuming charge as the Director General of Police (DGP), Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday worshipped at the famous Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, accompanied by his family. On arrival, the DGP received a warm welcome from the Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu at the temple town, followed by a traditional welcome inside the temple amidst vedic chants by the priests.

Later, addressing the media, the DGP said that he prayed for the paramount importance of fulfilling the wishes of the people and the removal of all obstacles to maintain peace and order in the State. Mr. Rao expressed that prioritising the peace, security and overall well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh was of utmost importance to him and outlined several key initiatives aimed at bolstering the efficiency of the Police Department.

The DGP highlighted the increasing use of technology in crime investigation, citing the widespread implementation of modern facilities such as CCTV cameras, drones and digital forensic tools in the police force. He also called for special measures to be undertaken to enhance the safety and security of children and women across the State, including the establishment of family counseling centres.

With a focus on reducing road accidents, the DGP underlined the need for implementing rigorous road safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and traffic signals, as well as strict enforcement of road rules. He stressed that concerted efforts would be initiated to combat the menace of red sanders smuggling in Rayalaseema districts by strengthening the special task force (STF) to apprehend and penalise the perpetrators.

The DGP said that the Police Department was committed to curbing the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor from other States, outlining plans to strengthen check posts, conduct extensive vehicle checks and carrying out raids at suspected locations. He further cautioned that the cases about the ganja menace would be dealt with an iron hand. The accused, ‘however big or with political connections’, would be taken to task, Mr. Rao said.

Acknowledging the vital role of community participation, the DGP called for the public cooperation in furthering the development and security of the State, with a focus on the collective responsibility to uphold peace and security. Senior police officials from Rayalaseema districts were present on this occasion.