Peace committees formed in Anantapur district to foster inclusivity

Peace committees have been established by the police, focusing on inclusivity, comprising women police officers, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and members of women’s associations in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district. The primary objective of these committees is to foster a harmonious environment and address villagers’ disputes.

In a meeting held at the local police station here on Saturday, Circle-Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy applauded the cooperation of the general public and political parties in ensuring peace during the recent general elections in the region, and they urged continued collaboration to uphold peace following the vote-counting process.

The discussions foregrounded the necessity for all parties to work in unison, refrain from engaging in conflicts, and abstain from causing damage to government property within the villages.

