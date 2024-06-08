GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Peace committees formed in Anantapur district to foster inclusivity

The primary objective of these committees is to foster a harmonious environment and address villagers’ disputes

Published - June 08, 2024 06:36 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Peace committees have been established by the police, focusing on inclusivity, comprising women police officers, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and members of women’s associations in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district. The primary objective of these committees is to foster a harmonious environment and address villagers’ disputes.

In a meeting held at the local police station here on Saturday, Circle-Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy applauded the cooperation of the general public and political parties in ensuring peace during the recent general elections in the region, and they urged continued collaboration to uphold peace following the vote-counting process.

The discussions foregrounded the necessity for all parties to work in unison, refrain from engaging in conflicts, and abstain from causing damage to government property within the villages.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.