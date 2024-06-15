Peace committee meeting held in Rayachoti ahead of Bakrid festival

Annamayya district Joint Collector Farman Ahmed Khan said that the Bakrid festival should be celebrated peacefully, with religious harmony. A peace committee meeting was held with the Muslim religious leaders and officials of various departments on the occasion of the Bakrid festival at the Collectorate building on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Joint Collector said that Annamayya district always remained a symbol of religious harmony. He appealed to the community leaders to celebrate the Bakrid festival, falling on June 17, without any disturbances. “The public should be vigilant about the news coming on social media and inform the police and revenue officials immediately even if any small problem occurs. Appropriate arrangements should be made to prevent water problems at the slaughterhouses in Rayachoti town and the other areas in the district,” he said.

Mr. Khan directed the municipal officials to carry out sanitation work from time to time to remove the waste coming from the slaughterhouses. The Muslim religious leaders of the 34th ward complained to the Joint Collector that the garbage had accumulated in the drainage canals in their ward and the drainage water was overflowing on the roads. Responding to the issue, the Joint Collector directed the municipal officials to resolve the issue immediately.

“All security arrangements are being made to prevent any untoward incidents in the district. If there are any problems, the public should immediately bring it to the attention of the district police authorities and inform the local police stations,” the Joint Collector said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Raj Kamal, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Satyanarayana, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Municipal Commissioners, Muslim religious leaders, district officers of various departments, and members of the peace committee took part in the programme.