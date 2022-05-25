PDS rice being diverted, alleges TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Palakollu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, demanded that the State government immediately distribute two months’ PDS rice that was allegedly denied to beneficiaries in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Naidu accused the State government of diverting PDS and exporting it to foreign countries to earn easy money. “The government is receiving the PDS rice from the Centre and is diverting the same to sell it in foreign countries. The beneficiaries are suffering as a result,” he alleged.

Mr. Rama Naidu warned that the public would teach a lesson to the ruling party in the next elections.