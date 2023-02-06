ADVERTISEMENT

PDF’s strong presence in Legislative Council need of the hour, says leader

February 06, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - ONGOLE

Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam said the fight against the ‘anti-people’ YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government should be intensified.

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of teachers’ organisations and labour unions vowing to back PDF candidates in the MLC elections, in Ongole on Sunday. Photo: Arrangement

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam has stressed the need for increasing the PDF’s numbers in the upper house so that the party would be able to raise public issues more forcefully.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said the fight against the ‘anti-people’ YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government should be intensified.

“It is unfortunate that the autocratic Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to suppress the agitations by teachers and other sections of people by using police force,” he said while attending a meeting of teachers’ organisations and labour unions in various sectors including banking, insurance, railways, postal and telecommunications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People cutting across party lines should back the candidates of the PDF in the MLC elections from Graduates and Teachers constituencies going by the performance of the PDF MLCs in the Legislative Council., he said.

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (APUTF) State secretary K.S.S. Prasad, after a meeting to mobilise support for the PDF MLC candidates, said the federation would intensify its agitation demanding scrapping of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). ‘’We are not in favour of the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) proposed by the State government,” he said, adding that the State government should immediately implement the YSRCP’s poll promise of reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Seventy teachers organisations and labour unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) extended support to PDF MLC candidates Y. Venkateswara Reddy from the MLC Graduates constituency and P. Babu Reddy from the MLC Teachers constituency on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US