PDF MLCs urge teachers to vote for their candidate in Council polls

VIJAYAWADA

11 March 2021 23:21 IST

‘Reject appeasements being offered by a few contestants’

MLCs belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) on Thursday appealed to the teachers to cast their vote in favour of their candidates in the Council elections on March 14.

At a press conference, PDF Floor Leader in the Council V. Balasubramanyam and Deputy Floor Leader K.S. Lakshmana Rao said elections to the Teacher MLC posts ought to be conducted in a transparent and honest way. “But unfortunately, some candidates are resorting to violations such as distribution of cash and gifts,” they alleged, and urged the teachers to reject such appeasements and exercise their franchise in support of the right candidates.

Host of issues

They said the education sector was replete with issues such as shortage of teaching staff, need for more junior colleges, promotion for junior lecturers, and the need to stop closure of aided institutions.

Advertising

Advertising

Solution to the issues of model schools, service rules for teachers, PF accounts for municipal teachers and upgradation of the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) were also kept in abeyance, they pointed out.

Referring to the problem of reduced teaching time due to the many new apps introduced by the Education Department, they said the payment of salary for teachers who were transferred had stopped. The MLCs said the PDF would help the teaching community to solve these crucial issues by raising them on the Floor of the Council.

They said Boddu Nageswara Rao, the PDF-backed candidate, was the right person to be elected, as he would take up issues of the contract and outsourced teaching staff in schools, and also the repeal of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).