PDF MLCs demand removal of Pratap Reddy as Kadapa RJD

February 21, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Legislative Council from the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and party-backed candidates for the upcoming elections to the Council urged the School Education Department to recall State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director B. Pratap Reddy, who was appointed Regional Joint Director (RJD), Kadapa, ahead of the MLC elections.

In a representation to the department’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, the PDF leaders alleged that Kadapa RJD Krishna Reddy was transferred to make way for Mr. Pratap Reddy, who, they said, misused his power by lobbying for YSRCP-backed candidates in the upcoming elections in Rayalaseema. They accused him of trying to woo principals of schools and owners of private schools through inducements.

They said that following complaints against Mr. Pratap Reddy by leaders of student unions, teachers’ associations and political parties, the chief electoral officer of the State had directed the Kadapa Collector to investigate the allegations.

Reiterating their demand to immediately remove Mr. Pratap Reddy from the RJD post, they said that if it went unheeded, they would be forced to bring the matter to the attention of the Election Commission of India, the President and the Department of Personnel and Training.

