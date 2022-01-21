PDF leaders urge CM to solve PRC issue amicably

VIJAYAWADA

21 January 2022

‘Statewide protests by teachers reflect their anger at the govt.’

Members of the Legislative Council belonging to the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) on Thursday demanded immediate intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in employees’ PRC issue to arrive at an amicable solution.

In a statement, PDF MLCs V. Balasubramanyam, K.S. Lakshman Rao, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, Illa Venkateswara Rao and Shaik Sabji said the massive protests staged by teachers across the State reflected their anger at the ‘undemocratic” manner in which the government was conducting itself.

They said the government should realise why lakhs of teachers, including women, hit the roads in such large numbers. They demanded that the government withdraw the G.O.s on PRC and that the Chief Minister hold talks with the representatives of employees associations in a democratic way and arrive at a solution agreeable to both the sides.

They said the PRC was not the only issue where the government had backtracked. Same was the case with the Contributory Pension Scheme on which the employees were let down. Because of the government’s unilateral stand and autocratic attitude, employees had to battle it out even for their basic rights, they said.

They reiterated their demand that the government initiate immediate measures to address the employees’ woes.