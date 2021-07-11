PDF extends support to relay fast by steel plant employees against privatisation

‘A resolution passed in the Assembly on the issue was not sent to Council’

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) floor leader in the A.P. Legislative Council V. Balasubrahmanyam has extended support to the relay hunger strike being organised on the banner of the All Trade Unions, People’s Organisations Vizag Steel Plant and Public Sector Undertakings Protection Committee, at the Gandhi statue here on Sunday. Employees of the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) participated in the 101st day of the relay hunger strike. The PDF leader, who is on a visit to the city, visited the camp and expressed solidarity.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Balasubrahmanyam commended the workers and leaders of various trade unions, who were making sustained efforts to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He alleged that the adamant attitude of the Union government was an indication of its policies of privatisation and corporatisation of PSUs. The BJP leaders were trying to fool people by saying that there was no cause for worry as the VSP would remain in Visakhapatnam and it would not be closed down, he said.

He alleged that the BJP leaders have no respect for the people, PSUs and have no responsibility towards the environment. Mr. Balasubrahmanyam said that the VSP was paying all taxes and dividends to the government as it was a PSU. Many of the private organisations were evading taxes, he alleged. The PSUs work for the cause of the people, provide employment to the youth and implement the rule of reservation, which was not the case with private organisations, he said.

The steel plant had worked relentlessly to meet the medical oxygen needs of various States in the country, he said. The PDF leader said that a resolution was passed in the Assembly by the YSR Congress Party government on the issue. But it was not sent to the Legislative Council. On the reason for not sending it to the council, the YSR Congress Party leaders say they do not want to hurt the BJP members in the Council, he said. He called upon all sections of people to support the agitation to save the Steel Plant.

FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma, UTF district secretary Appa Rao and leaders of HSL unions participated.