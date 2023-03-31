ADVERTISEMENT

PD Act to be invoked against ganja peddlers, smugglers in NTR district

March 31, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Regular visitors to Agency habitations being tracked, says Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is preparing a plan of action to check supply and sale of drugs, ganja and narcotic substances in NTR district, said District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Officials identified many hot spots and sale points in the district, and a vigil is being maintained on people frequently travelling to Chintapalli and other habitations in the Agency area, said Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Collector said that a meeting was held with some school and college managements, psychiatrists and traders to check the sale of drugs and other sedatives.

At a joint press conference here on Friday, the Police Commissioner said that 130 ganja peddlers, 20 habitual offenders and eight suppliers have been arrested in 57 cases in the last three months.

Awareness camps were being conducted against ganja, drugs and other sedatives at vulnerable places and educational institutions, he said, and warned that PD Act would be invoked against the ganja smugglers and habitual offenders in the district.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that counselling was being arranged for drug addicts in the district, and treatment was being provided at de-addiction centres.

Later, the officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh took part in a Narcotics Coordination meeting with the officers of various departments.

