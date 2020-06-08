PD Act to be invoked against accused in gang war, murder

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be invoked against the prime accused involved in the alleged gang war-cum-murder that took place at Patamata in the city on May 31.

“The police have so far arrested 13 persons of K. Manikanta alias Pandu gang and 11 belonging to T. Sandeep gang (who died in the clash). PD Act would be booked against the main accused,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Rowdy sheets would be opened against all the accused in the case. Four cases had been registered regarding the clash and the murder under Sections 302 IPC, 307 and other charges, he said.

Externment

The Police Commissioner said two rowdy-sheeters, one B. Tech and an MBA graduate, a few Intermediate dropouts, persons allegedly addicted to ganja and members of the ‘blade batch’ were involved in the group clash.

“To ensure safety for the public and to maintain law and order, police will extern the main accused from the city,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) V. Harshavardhan Raju at a press conference on Monday said police recovered three knives, two iron rods, six blades and other lethal weapons from the arrested persons.

More arrests

The accused were all natives of Mangalagiri and Vijayawada, Mr. Raju said.

“Based on the information of the arrested persons and on their call data, a few more persons involved in the group clash and murder would be arrested soon,” the DCP said.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Nagaraja Reddy, Patamata CI R. Suresh Reddy and Penamaluru CI M. Satyanarayana were present.