PD Act invoked against woman ganja smuggler in Vijayawada

June 24, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Saturday against ganja peddler Nelaturi Durga for supplying the contraband to peddlers and students.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata issued the orders to this effect. Durga was involved in 12 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last few years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said that Durga was sent to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ch. Ravikanth said that Durga alias Poolakka alias Poolammi, was supplying cannabis to students, daily wagers and youngsters in the guise of selling flowers in Nunna, Ajit Singh Nagar, Patamata, Bhavanipuram and other areas in the city. Cases have been registered against Durga in four police stations in the Commissionerate.

Durga’s sister Jonnalagadda Saramma was externed from the Commissionerate for involving in ganja peddling cases, and was booked under the PD Act a few days ago.

