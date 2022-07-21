PD Act invoked against woman from Bapatla

She is accused of making illicit liquor ignoring repeated warnings

She is accused of making illicit liquor ignoring repeated warnings

The District Collector issued orders invoking the PD (Preventive Detention) Act on a woman accused of brewing illicit liquor basing on the proposals of the Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

The woman, Devara Sarojini, 66, a resident of Stuartupuram village, Bapatla mandal, has been accused in six cases in the last three years. She has been arrested and sent in judicial remand.

The PD Act is being used against the people involved in illegal manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of illicit liquor.

Since the formation of Bapatla district, the police and SEB officers have conducted a series of raids on “natusara” (country liquor) makers in the district and registered 253 cases. They have seized 1,142 litres of country liquor and 450 kg of black jaggery and arrested 215 people besides destroying 68,465 litres of jaggery wash.

The SP said despite being warned several times, Devara Sarojini continued to make illicit liquor clandestinely. She was shifted to the Rajahmundry Central, he added.