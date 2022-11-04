PD Act invoked against two persons involved in arrack trade in Krishna district

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 00:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

VIJAYAWADA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Preventive Detention Act has been invoked against two persons, Amrutha Veeraiah and Meka Raju, by Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

Orders were issued on Thursday, following the recommendation of PD Act against the duo, involved in brewing and selling illicitly distilled arrack, by the Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP Asma Farhin.

According to a release by the district police, Amrutha Veeraiah of Pedana village and Meka Raju of Chinakanuru village in Machilipatnam mandal were accused in five and eight cases respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Joshua said that PD Act would be invoked against criminals who did not show any signs of reform and continued to repeat the offences causing harm to public health and society.

He said the government would help people involved in arrack trade by providing alternative livelihood and extending welfare schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app