PD Act invoked against two persons involved in arrack trade in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

The Preventive Detention Act has been invoked against two persons, Amrutha Veeraiah and Meka Raju, by Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

Orders were issued on Thursday, following the recommendation of PD Act against the duo, involved in brewing and selling illicitly distilled arrack, by the Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP Asma Farhin.

According to a release by the district police, Amrutha Veeraiah of Pedana village and Meka Raju of Chinakanuru village in Machilipatnam mandal were accused in five and eight cases respectively.

Mr. Joshua said that PD Act would be invoked against criminals who did not show any signs of reform and continued to repeat the offences causing harm to public health and society.

He said the government would help people involved in arrack trade by providing alternative livelihood and extending welfare schemes.