PD Act invoked against three gutkha peddlers

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Wednesday issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against three gutkha peddlers, who were allegedly wanted in several smuggling cases.
This is the first time that the PD Act has been invoked against gutkha peddlers in the district, police said.
The three suspects, identified as K.V.N. Rajeswara Rao, K. Chakradhar and Dasa Shekhar, were taken into custody and are facing trial in similar cases, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.
The accused were earlier taken into custody by the Kanchikacherla, Nandigama, Penuganchiprolu and Chandarlapadu police in the past, and were warned against smuggling and selling banned gutkha products. However, the accused continued to sell tobacco, causing health problems to the public, the SP said.
Rajeswara Rao, a resident of Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district, was facing 12 cases. Chakradhar is wanted in 11 cases in the district, while 13 cases are pending against Shekhar at Kanchikacherla police station.
“The suspects will be formally arrested and produced in court. Stern action will be taken against gutkha and ganja peddlers in the district,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.
“This is for the first time in Krishna district that the PD Act has been invoked against gutkha peddlers. The modus operandi of the accused is to import different brands of gutkha products from Odisha and other States and sell them to retailers in the district,” the SP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath