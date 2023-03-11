ADVERTISEMENT

PD Act invoked against notorious red sanders operative

March 11, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KADAPA

71 cases are registered against him in three districts

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Kadapa police invoked the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) against inter-State smuggler Chimpathi Lalbasha (37), a native of Khadarpalli village, Chapadu mandal in the YSR district. He was involved in smuggling activities for the past 10 years and booked in 71 cases across YSR, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts.

Lalbasha was also involved in 85 cases of housebreaking in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka since 2003. He is said to have entered the contraband trade in 2013. He formed a gang with his brothers Fakruddin and Jaakeer and started smuggling red sanders and established contacts with international and inter-State gangs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He roped in woodcutters from Tamil Nadu to fell trees inside the Seshachalam forest and other reserve forests.

During the smuggling of the logs, he and his gang members made attempts to attack the forest and police officers whenever they tried to stop the vehicles. In 2021, they were involved in a murder case reported at Proddatur police station.

On the recommendation of Superintendent of Police K.K.N Anburajan, the district administration issued orders to invoke the PD Act against him.

