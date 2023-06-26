ADVERTISEMENT

PD Act invoked against four ganja peddlers in Annamayya district of A.P.

June 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The SP expressed concern that students are more vulnerable to drug abuse and said police teams have been formed to prevent drug use in educational institutions

The Hindu Bureau

The Annamayya police on Monday detained four accused, allegedly involved in ganja peddling, under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The accused were identified as Kathi Vinay Kumar (22), Shaik Dilshad (45), Noor Mohammad (60) and Thodeti Sekhar Babu (49), all from the district. Superintendent of police R. Gangadhara Rao told media persons that despite repeated warnings, the accused continued with the clandestine trade. He added that surveillance has been intensified to make Annamayya district drug free.

Mr. Gangadhara Rao said several accused in ganja peddling cases were under the scanner and would be detained under the PD Act soon. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in passing information on those involved in ganja trade.

