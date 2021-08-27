PD Act invoked against bootlegger

GUNTUR

27 August 2021 01:20 IST

The government has invoked PD Act on a man charged with smuggling Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL).

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, K. Arif Hafeez said five NDPL cases were registered cases under 1986 PD Act against Yarramasu Ramakoteswara Rao alias Ramu.

The Special Enforcement Bureau had nabbed Ramu during 2020 and later had recommended invocation of PD Act against him.

