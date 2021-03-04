PCCF warns of stringent action against poachers

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar has said that everyone should remember that it is a crime to hunt wild animals and warned of stringent against poachers.
Mr. Kumar was speaking at a Webinar organised to mark World Wildlife Day here.
Stating that Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve was the biggest reserve in the country in terms of area, he said that massive conservation efforts had resulted in increase in population of tigers, which was vital to maintaining the balance in the ecosystem.
He said that forest was essential in preserving the animals and trees were vital in maintaining the ecosystem and even man was dependant on nature in many ways. However, environmental pollution, industrialisation was causing the depletion of forest cover.
The PCCF said that it was unfortunate that many animals were losing their lives in road accidents and said that the role of NGOs was vital in preserving wildlife.
Mr. Kumar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Forest Balineni Srinivasa Reddy had led in conservation efforts by their constant support to the Forest Department.
Chief Conservator of Forests, Rahul Pandey and other forest officers participated.
