PCCF orders enquiry into killing of 11 black bucks in Kurnool
Unidentified people have shot dead 11 black bucks at the Narayanapur village reserve forest area in Kurnool district
The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prateep Kumar has ordered for an independent enquiry into the incident related to the dastardly killing of 11 Black Bucks at Narayanapuram village, Kurnool district. Mr. Kumar ordered for the enquiry by additional PCCF Vigilance K. Gopinath. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Kurnool has been asked to rush to the place and take police help in nabbing assistance.
Unidentified people have shot dead 11 black bucks, an endanger species, at the Narayanpur village reserve forest area in Kurnool district. Responding to the dastardly killing of 11 Black Bucks at Narayanapuram village, Kurnool Manda, PCCF Prateep Kumar ordered the independent enquiry. Local villagers informed the forest range office and preliminary investigations point that the persons spoke in Hindi. The carcasses of deers were found with bullet wounds .
