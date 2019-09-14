Pollution Control Board to UCIL: check pollution at Tummalapalle

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Friday directed the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd. (UCIL) to check uranium contamination in its mining and processing project at Tummalapalle in Kadapa district.

The APPCB direction followed a visit to the project by an expert committee formed by it to look into the complaints of groundwater pollution caused by the project.

“Based on the review and findings of the expert committee, the APPCB issued directions to the UCIL, and will review the compliance of the directions periodically,” said Vivek Yadav, Member Secretary, APPCB.

APPCB’s external advisory committee has experts from various fields, including nuclear chemistry.

It reviewed the damage to the bore-wells and crops due to discharge of process waste in the tailing pond, in and around the Thummalapalli project, Velpula, Medipentla and Kottala villages.

The committee was constituted early this month to assess the impact of storage of process waste slurry in the tailing pond on the groundwater quality in the surrounding areas.

The committee members visited the plant and surrounding agriculture lands on September 9 and 10, and submitted their report on September 11.

Environment committee

The board also asked the UCIL to form an environment management committee headed by senior officials trained in environmental issues and provide impervious discharge channels, or use hose pipes, to prevent erosion of abutments and consequent seepage.

The PSU was also asked to share historical records of the groundwater levels and detailed water quality characteristics from all monitoring boreholes and surrounding villages, rise in the tailing pond level since beginning of operations and associated increase in surface area, inflow and outflow characteristics of slurry to and from the tailings pond.

The board also directed the UCIL to fence and secure the entire area with adequate display of cautionary boards for safety of humans and livestock from undue exposure to hazardous materials.

Greenbelt

The set of directions included completion of greenbelt in 360 hectares in two years and taking up of avenue plantation along both sides of haul roads with double row staggered system.

The UCIL was also asked to develop rainwater harvesting structures of adequate capacity at suitable locations, carry out health impact studies by dermatologist and radiologist due to release of radionuclides, if any, to the environment and take action as required.

Drinking water

The company was also urged to expedite laying of pipelines from the Chitravathi balancing reservoir to provide water to all the seven villages as committed during the meeting with the Kadapa district Collector in July.