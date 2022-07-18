P.B. Siddhartha College launches digital newsletter

It will inform students about seminars and other events, says principal

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here has launched its digital newsletter 'Emblazon'.

The monthly newsletter was launched at a programme on the college premises on Monday.

College principal Ramesh Meka said that the newsletter was aimed at enlightening the students about the happenings in the college. Through it, students would get information about several events and seminars, in which they could take.

College director V. Babu Rao said that the newsletter indicated the strength of the college. It would also reach the old students and others across the world.

College dean (Academics and Administration) Rajesh C Jampala called upon the students to write for the newsletter. He said content writing had a lot of demand in the digital world.

Placement officer Sridhar Kavuri, newsletter sub-editor V. Srinivas and others were present.