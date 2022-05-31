Andhra Pradesh: PB Siddhartha College bags 20th spot in higher education rankings

Six parameters studied by independent agency for survey

Six parameters studied by independent agency for survey

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences secured 20 th rank among private autonomous colleges in the country in the higher education rankings announced by Education World magazine for the academic year 2022-2023.

According to college principal M. Ramesh, the college also bagged 3 rd rank in the State.

He said that the college takes pride in securing 7 th rank in the category of New Age Academic Programmes Leader at the national-level and first rank at the State-level. Prof. Rajesh Jampala received the award in New Delhi recently.

College director V. Babu Rao said that the rankings were declared after an independent agency on behalf of Education World surveyed six parameters including the competence of faculty, faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy, placements, infrastructure and facilities and leadership/governance quality.