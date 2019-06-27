Payyavula seeks probe into HNSS canal works

Telugu Desam Party leader Payyavula Keshav has asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately constitute inquiry committee into the alleged scam and corruption in Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi main canal-widening and distributary canals works in Anantapur district.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he welcomed the State government’s intent to dig into the wrongdoing of any and wanted the process to be completed fast so that small window available for execution of remaining works could be utilised and at least 30,000 acres given irrigation water during the current kharif season.

Widening of main canal and distributary network needs to be completed for bringing 100 tmcft from Krishna and the State government has to give an assurance to farmers in Rayalaseema before it is too late.

Packages 33/34 have been completed 90% and clearance of the probe committee was essential very early for work to start before water was released again from September or October, he said.

Packages 35 and 36 were also crucial for distributary canals to carry water, hence probe must be expedited, he said adding that he was sending a letter to the Chief Minister on this giving all the details.

He took strong exception to the alleged pressure being put by YSR Congress Party workers on animators, field assistants and fair price shop dealers to leave their jobs/dealerships so that new ones of their choice could be appointed. “Recent suicide by an animator in Kalyandurg constituency was an example of how fearful the atmosphere had turned out,” he said.

‘Loans denied’

Eighty members of 10 Self-Help Groups were denied new loans despite the women repaying their dues at Raketla village in Uravakonda constituency, he said and alleged that former MLA Y. Visweswara Reddy and his family were making the SHG members take their permission before obtaining loans from banks.

The TDP MLA promised to take the SHG women to the District Collector if the issue was not resolved, but wanted the Chief Minister to control the behaviour of his partymen.