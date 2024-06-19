Payyavula Kesav takes charge as Legislative Affairs Minister

TDP leader Payyavula Kesav took charge as the Minister for Legislative Affairs at his chamber in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on June 19 (Wednesday) amid Vedic chants by priests.

Mr. Keshav is also holding the finance portfolio. As his chamber in the Finance Department in the Secretariat is not ready, he took charge in his chamber in the Assembly, the officials said.

Mr. Kesav approved certain files related to the conduct of the Assembly Session, tentatively scheduled for a few days from June 21.

Before assuming the office, Mr. Kesav paid tributes to a portrait of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao at the TDP Legislature Party Office. The Assembly sessions would be conducted in a fruitful manner to serve the people, unlike during the tenure of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA government will maintain decorum in the Assembly,” he said.