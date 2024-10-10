Paying musical tributes to Lord Venkateswara for 29 years

The ‘Nadaswaram Brothers’ consider it a divine blessing to pay musical tributes to Lord Venkateswara during the Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala for the last 29 years.

At the invitation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), S. Kasim and S. Babu, maternal grandsons of the legendary Nadaswaram artiste Sheik Chinna Moulana, have been performing during the processions of the presiding deity during the nine-day event.

The Moulana family, hailing from Karavadi village near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, has a 300-year-old history of performing Nadaswaram. Endowed with a 3.5-acre land, the family has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the Rama temple in the village by performing classical music.

When Chinna Moulana’s family migrated to Srirangam in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, his grandsons became his disciples. They learnt the classical instrument following the ‘Gurukul’ traditions. They performed as supporting artistes for eighteen years.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the Tirumala Brahmotsavam, Mr. Kasim recalled the first invitation from the TTD in 1996 to perform at Tirumala under the ‘Special Nadaswaram artiste’ category. “We deemed it an invitation from the Lord of Seven Hills. This is our 29th year in a row,” he said.

Apart from the Brahmotsavam, the duo also performs during annual events such as Parveta Utsavam, Ratha Sapthami, Teppotsavam, Padmavati Parinayotsavam, Tiruchanur Kartheeka Brahmotsavams, etc.

“We had an opportunity to perform in four of the twelve ‘Srinivasa Kalyanams’ performed by the TTD in the U.S.A. last year. We owe all recognitions to His grace,” Mr. Kasim said.

Apart from the TTD, the brothers travel to the U.S.A. every year between April and August to perform at the Lord Venkateswara temples in Chicago, Tennessee, North Carolina, San Francisco, etc.

Centenary year

As 2024-25 is being observed as Moulana’s birth centenary year, which was inaugurated in April by former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, programmes have lined up for the brothers in Trichy, Chennai, Kumbakonam, Mumbai, etc.

After Chinna Moulana’s demise in 1999, the brothers intended to immortalise their grandfather’s name and support the Nadaswaram fraternity by forming a trust.

“We extend monetary support to the senior artistes, teach the art form to students and provide musical instruments to economically underprivileged artistes,” he added.

Though the younger generation of Mr. Kasim’s family is in the software profession, they have got hands-on training in Nadaswaram. The brothers have groomed more than twenty artistes.

