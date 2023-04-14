Pay your property tax at Guntur Municipal Corporation cash counters on holidays

April 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The citizens living under the limits of Guntur Municipal Corporation can pay their property tax at the designated counters even on holidays.

Property owners who clear their tax dues in one go by April 30 will get 5% rebate. “The GMC cash counters will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all days including holidays. This 5% rebate will be applicable for payment of property and vacant land tax till April 30,” Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said in a statement.

She suggested that paying property tax should be paid in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.

The citizens can pay taxes at the cash counters located at GMC head office, ward secretariats number 140 at Bharathpet, 106 at Pedapalakaluru road, 148 at Vasantarayapupram main road and others.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the GMC helpdesks on property tax were working along with these cash counters.