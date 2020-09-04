Pay salaries to contract lecturers, Jagan urged

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting prompt payment of salaries to contract lecturers working at government junior and degree colleges.
He alleged that while the government had issued a G.O. for paying ₹37,100 to junior college lecturers and ₹40,000 to those working in degree colleges, it had remained negligent in paying them their salaries for the last five months.
“This has landed the lecturers, who do not have any other source of income, in deep trouble as they too have been badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.
Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said he wanted to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister that three contract lecturers have succumbed to COVID-19, while many others are suffering due to the financial misery caused by the pandemic.
“The contract lecturers have no job security and the pandemic has dealt them a severe blow. A total of 4,414 contract lecturers, a majority of whom are highly educated, are in desperate need of assistance. The Chief Minister should take note of this and take immediate action lest their families be thrown on to the roads,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath