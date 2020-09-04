Pay salaries to contract lecturers, Jagan urged

BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting prompt payment of salaries to contract lecturers working at government junior and degree colleges.

He alleged that while the government had issued a G.O. for paying ₹37,100 to junior college lecturers and ₹40,000 to those working in degree colleges, it had remained negligent in paying them their salaries for the last five months.

“This has landed the lecturers, who do not have any other source of income, in deep trouble as they too have been badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said he wanted to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister that three contract lecturers have succumbed to COVID-19, while many others are suffering due to the financial misery caused by the pandemic.

“The contract lecturers have no job security and the pandemic has dealt them a severe blow. A total of 4,414 contract lecturers, a majority of whom are highly educated, are in desperate need of assistance. The Chief Minister should take note of this and take immediate action lest their families be thrown on to the roads,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.