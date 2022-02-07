Pay revision:contract staff writes to CM

The State Government Contract and Outsourcing Employees, Teachers and Workers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) wrote a letter toChief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requesting him to undo the ‘injustice meted in the agreement’ reached by the Group of Ministers (GoM) and PRC Sadhana Samiti with regard to revised pay scales.

JAC chairman A.V. Nageswara Rao and M. Bala Kasi said that the issues pertaining to about three lakh contract, outsourcing and part-time employees remained unresolved. The Chief Minister should, therefore, pay heed to their woes and take necessary action. they said.

Their demands are to regularise their services, implement minimum time scale for outsourcing staff as it was in vogue during the terms of the 8th and 9th PRCs, sanction of equal pay for equal work along with DA and HRA, continue gross salary system for paramedical staff and jobs to the kin of frontline workers who succumbed to COVID-19 and pay an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to each bereaved families.