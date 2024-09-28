ADVERTISEMENT

Pay property taxes by September 30, GMC Commissioner urges citizens

Updated - September 28, 2024 10:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

Special counters at GMC main office and circle offices to function from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., even on Sunday, says Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has announced that only two days are left for the property owners in Guntur to pay the first half-yearly property taxes for the 2024-25 financial year. The last date for payment is September 30, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu emphasised the importance of timely tax payments and informed that special cash counters had been set up at the Guntur Municipal Corporation’s main office and circle offices to facilitate the payment process. These counters will be operated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., even on Sunday, September 29, despite it being a holiday.

He urged residents to cooperate with the Guntur Municipal Corporation by paying their dues, including property tax, water tax, and vacant land tax, before the deadline. He emphasized that prompt tax payments contribute significantly to the city’s development and infrastructure growth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US