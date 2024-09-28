GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pay property taxes by September 30, GMC Commissioner urges citizens

Special counters at GMC main office and circle offices to function from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., even on Sunday, says Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu

Updated - September 28, 2024 10:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has announced that only two days are left for the property owners in Guntur to pay the first half-yearly property taxes for the 2024-25 financial year. The last date for payment is September 30, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu emphasised the importance of timely tax payments and informed that special cash counters had been set up at the Guntur Municipal Corporation’s main office and circle offices to facilitate the payment process. These counters will be operated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., even on Sunday, September 29, despite it being a holiday.

He urged residents to cooperate with the Guntur Municipal Corporation by paying their dues, including property tax, water tax, and vacant land tax, before the deadline. He emphasized that prompt tax payments contribute significantly to the city’s development and infrastructure growth.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / taxes and duties

