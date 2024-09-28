Pay property taxes by September 30, GMC Commissioner urges citizens

Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has announced that only two days are left for the property owners in Guntur to pay the first half-yearly property taxes for the 2024-25 financial year. The last date for payment is September 30, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu emphasised the importance of timely tax payments and informed that special cash counters had been set up at the Guntur Municipal Corporation’s main office and circle offices to facilitate the payment process. These counters will be operated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., even on Sunday, September 29, despite it being a holiday.

He urged residents to cooperate with the Guntur Municipal Corporation by paying their dues, including property tax, water tax, and vacant land tax, before the deadline. He emphasized that prompt tax payments contribute significantly to the city’s development and infrastructure growth.