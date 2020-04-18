Pay power dues, Discom urges consumers

Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd has appealed to consumers to pay April month bill sent through SMS to the registered mobile numbers either at ERO offices or through UPI platforms.

The bill particulars are also provided in official website of APEPDL. April 19 is the last date for bills issued on April 5 and April 20 is the last date for hills dated April 6. April 28 is the last date for the bills issued on April 14. Hence, the consumers are requested to pay their bills within due date without any fine, according to H. Gopala Rao, Chief General Manage (Expenditure), APEPDCL. He urged consumers not to trust rumours that they would not take any action if bills were not paid.