Pay Intermediate exam fee by Feb. 25: BIE

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the last date for payment of examination fee for second year regular and previously failed students (General and Vocational), attendance exempted candidates appearing for Humanities (without college study) and with change of group.
In a statement on Friday, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the due date for payment of fee by the students was February 25. The principals should remit the amount to the BIE account through online transfer on February 26, while submission of MNRs and fee paid data printout in the RIO’s office should be done on February 27.
Mr. Ramakrishna said there would be no further extension of dates, and the examination fee after the due date would be accepted only on case by case with a penalty of ₹500 per candidate.
There is also a provision to pay the fee directly through online from the BIE official website ( bie.ap.gov.in ).
